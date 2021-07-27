Vipul Amrutlal Shah decodes what makes 'Human' interesting

Mumbai, July 27 Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who has co-directed 'Human', shared that the upcoming medical thriller web-series revolves around the world of human drug testing and that it makes the topic very interesting.

"It is a topic that has never been touched in Indian entertainment world. The world of human drug testing and coincidentally with the search for vaccines the human drug trials have become a very known and common topic for even a common man," Amrutlal Shah told .

'Human' is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams, and the shooting of the show is currently in progress.

The filmmaker added: "To deep dive into a topic like that which people didn't know much about will be very exciting for them to unfold and see it.

"So, that is going to be exciting for them to see a totally new journey and with some of the best performances and characters and very strong emotional story woven around it, those are going to be the reasons for them to see it."

The web-series stars Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, and Seema Biswas. 'Human' is co-directed by Shah along with Mozez Singh.

