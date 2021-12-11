Viral Video! Neha Kakkar distributing money to beggars on street, video goes viral

Neha Kakkar is currently a judge on a singing reality show. Besides, she has made a name for herself as a singer in Bollywood. Neha Kakkar is a famous Bollywood singer. Despite the poor conditions at home, Neha, who is obsessed with the goal of success, has charmed everyone with the magic of her voice. With hard work, she has established herself as a successful singer. Neha is one of the top singers in Bollywood today.

A video of Neha Kakkar distributing money to beggars has gone viral on social media. Due to her singing success, Neha had bought a 3BHK flat in Versova, Mumbai a few years back. Neha owns eight expensive luxury cars. Today, Neha owns assets worth over Rs 51.80 crore. Often Neha is seen talking about the early days of her struggle. Fans have often seen her get emotional while telling her stories.

Neha is often discussed on social media because of her married life. Recently, an incident took place with Neha at Bandra in Mumbai. Whose video has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Neha is seen sitting in her car. As soon as you see the car, you can see in the video that a group of beggars are gathering around her car. Neha can be seen giving Rs.500-500 to all the children. Seeing this, the crowd of children is slowly increasing. Seeing the growing crowd, Neha gets upset and starts crying. Currently, this video of Neha is attracting the attention of fans on social media. Fans can be seen praising Neha.