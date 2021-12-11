Viral Video: Nora Fatehi faces 'Oops' moment while getting out of her car

Nora Fatehi is one of the hard working actors in Bollywood. She is known for captivating performance and tremendous dance moves. In addition, she has many fans. Nora Fatehi is always in the news on social media for one reason or another.

The actress, who is known for her fitness, was spotted outside the gym. But while getting out of the car she faced an oops moment right there. It was caught on the camera by paparazzi and the video of the same has gone viral. Nora's awkward moment was captured on camera. Nora's video is currently going viral on social media. For this, people are now trolling Nora.

Nora began her career on the small screen. She participated in Bigg Boss 9 as a contestant. After that, however, she never looked back. She made her Bollywood debut in 2014. Then she started getting offers for Telugu movies. What you may not know is that Nora specializes not only in dance but also in martial arts. She has acted in movies like Satyamev Jayate, Street Dancer 3D, India, Bhuj - The Pride of India.

Check out the video here...