Viral Video: Sara Ali Khan's bodyguard misbehaves with paparazzi, actress apologizes

Actress Sara Ali Khan is known for her polite nature. She seems to be very polite, especially with the media. But as she was getting into the car after finishing an event on Monday, Sarah got angry. Yes, Sara Ali Khan's bodyguard did something that Sara had to apologize for. Now let's find out what this whole case is about. Sara had arrived at the launch event of her first song 'Chaka Chak' from the movie 'Atarangi Re'. The event ended and Sarah went to the car. After the event, Sara was walking to her car when one of her security guards knocked down a paparazzi. When Sara found out, she was upset.

Before boarding the car, she apologized to the paparazzi standing around. The video shows Sara saying sorry to photographers. She then explains to the security guards. Please, don't do that again. Please never push anyone. Not only that, she apologizes on behalf of her bodyguard and promises that it will not happen again. This video of Sara is going viral right now. Netizens are appreciating of Sara on this issue. Sara Ali Khan's movie 'Atarangi Re' is coming soon. She will be seen in the film with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Directed by Anand L. Rai, the film stars Sara as a Bihari girl. ‘Atarangi Re’ is set to release on December 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

