Wait for reports to come out: Suniel Shetty reacts to NCB's raid on cruise ship

After eight people were detained following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) allegedly in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night, actor Suniel Shetty urged people to wait for the truth to come out.

"When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out," Suniel said at an event.

In a conversation with ANI, NCB Chief S N Pradhan said that further action will be taken based on whatever inputs are received from the detainees.

"The proceedings were already taking place. We are constantly gathering intelligence. We took action once the inputs that we received were confirmed. Wherever information is received, action will be taken and it does not matter with whom there is a connection. Our aim is a drug-free India," Pradhan said.

According to the NCB sources, drugs including cocaine, ganja, MD and other intoxicants were recovered from the party.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor