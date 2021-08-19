Wamiqa Gabbi on how regional cinema paved her way to Bollywood

Mumbai, Aug 19 Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who grabbed the spotlight with her power packed performance as the steadfast cop in the web-show "Grahan", is thankful to regional cinema that helped her get Bollywood projects.

Before making her Hindi debut, Wamiqa has been a part of several Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films such as "Ishq Brandy", "Godha", "Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam" and "Bhale Manchi Roju" among many others.

The actress said: "Talent for acting is out there in abundance but to get noticed in mainstream cinema is a different ball game altogether. Coming from a non-filmy background, there's no doubt that it's tough to get films in which I could be noticed by other filmmakers, but my biggest boon has been my work in regional movies."

The 27-year-old actress said that she wouldn't want to differentiate between cinema based on language.

"As an actor, I wouldn't want to differentiate cinema based on language. So, if good projects come my way, I'm more than happy to do good regional cinema along with Bollywood projects," she added.

Currently, she is busy prepping for her role Sivagami for the series "Baahubali: Before the Beginning" based on Anand Neelakantan's 2017 and 2020 novels "The Rise of Sivagami, Chaturanga" and Queen of Mahishmathi.

