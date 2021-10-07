'WandaVision' spinoff featuring Kathryn Hahn in works at Disney Plus

A spinoff for Primetime Emmy Award-winning series 'WandaVision' starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios.

Though exact plot details remain under wraps, Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the dark comedy series, according to Variety.

'WandaVision' head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project.

If the spinoff goes forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May.

Hahn started out playing the role of Agnes, Wanda and Vision's nosy neighbour before it was revealed she was in fact Agatha, a powerful witch in 'WandaVision'.

As per Variety, in the Marvel comics and the series, Agatha is shown to have survived the Salem Witch Trials and is more than a match for Wanda, as know as Scarlet Witch. When viewers last saw her in the finale of 'WandaVision', Wanda traps Agatha in Westview by using her powers to force her to revert to her Agnes persona.

'WandaVision' that aired earlier this year from January-March, is the first live-action Marvel series to debut on Disney Plus. It was met with widespread acclaim upon its debut.

The series garnered 23 Emmy nominations, including one for Hahn for best supporting actor in a limited series. One of the show's wins also came in the best original music and lyrics category for the song 'Agatha All Along'.

For Hahn, Variety also reported that she is also set to star in a limited series in development at Showtime centred on iconic comedian Joan Rivers.

Her other upcoming projects include the Apple series 'The Shrink Next Door' and the Rian Johnson feature 'Knives Out 2'.

( With inputs from ANI )

