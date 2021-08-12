Watch! Aamir Khan saves Kiara Advani smartly from an embarrassing moment

Actor Aamir Khan came to actor Kiara Advani's rescue at an event on Wednesday. The two, who have been signed on as brand ambassadors for a bank, attended a press conference in Mumbai. The Dangal actor, helped Kiara Advani to untangle her mask which got stuck in her earrings. s the two Bollywood stars took the stage, they decided to take their masks off. While Aamir easily removed his mask, Kiara struggled to take off hers. Seeing Kiara having troubles removing her mask, Aamir came forward and helped her. A video of Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani is going viral in which the actor is seen helping the actress remove her mask. Eventually, Kiara removed her earrings to get rid of her mask.

At the same event, Aamir also took questions from the media. He was asked about more and more films taking the OTT route with public still skeptical of stepping out to movie theatres. He said he hoped the coronavirus situation across the country improves and the film industry, which has taken a hit due to the pandemic, gets back on track. "Film industry would, of course, want theatres to reopen. But that will happen only when the health situation gets better, when Covid comes under control. The government and all of us are trying and working on it," he told reporters. On the work front, Aamir will be seen in next in Laal Singh Chaddha, which has been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns. Kiara's Shershaah released today on Amazon Prime. Kiara also has Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in her kitty.