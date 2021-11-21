Watch! Aditya Seal ties the knot with Anushka Ranjan

Aditya Seal on Sunday tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anushka Ranjan. The Tum Bin 2 actor and Anushka who have been dating for a while now, got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance. In a chat with Bombay Times, Aditya spoke about how he and Anushka began dating. When Aditya proposed to Anushka in Paris in October 2019, they had already been dating for four years. Taking us back in time, Aditya spoke about what their first impression was of each other, and how they got together. "Initially, I felt she was too cool for me," Aditya admitted. He further added that he felt they had clicked right in the first meeting, yet he was a bit nervous to ask her out since he felt she wasn’t in his league. Aditya said, "I realised that Anushka is a very evolved lady, independent and has a deeper understanding of situations and people more than I do. She can get someone to open up easily, and I find that ability very heartwarming."

Sharing a bit on this ‘getting to know each other’ phase Anushka told the daily, "My family members are extroverts and my parents are quite larger-than-life. Aditya and I have had different upbringings and while my family is flamboyant, his family is simple and soft-spoken and not flamboyant at all. But, when we started meeting regularly, he realised that we connected as people and we both genuinely liked each other." She further went on to confess that she has "never loved so deeply. "The duo discussed how the feeling of getting married still feels a bit surreal to them. Aditya shared, "It feels like I will move in with my grief in few days and embark on a new adventure. We wanted to get married sooner, but then we waited for the pandemic to get over." The Student of the Year actor previously put up in Bandra. However, after the demise of his father, he and his mother moved into an apartment in Anushka's building in order to stay closer to her family in Andheri. Aditya Seal, who has appeared in films like Purani Jeans, Tum Bin II and Namaste England, was last seen in SOTY 2.