Watch! Fans come out on streets after news of Puneeth Rajkumar's death goes viral!

Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 46. Puneeth Rajkumar’s fan shared a video of a crowd gathering on Bengaluru streets after learning the news of the Kannada film star’s unexpected demise.Fans broke down in tears outside Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital where the veteran actor breathed his last. He has been admitted to Vikram hospital in Bengaluru. The actor-producer was hospitalised at around 12pm on Friday. A statement from the hospital is expected shortly.

Actress Hansika Motwani has mourned the untimely demise of Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday. She tweeted, “I just can’t process this!! Such a passionate, warm, and humble human being!! this is so tragic. Deepest condolence to his family. May his soul rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar.”Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, is the son of veteran actor Rajkumar. He's known to fans as "Appu" - after the 2002 film in which he played his first lead role - and "Power Star." Puneeth began as a child star; his film credits as a lead actor include Mourya, Arasu, Raam and Anjani Putra. He is also a singer and is admired for his dance skills. Puneeth made his TV debut in 2012 as presenter of Kannadada Kotyadhipathi, the Kannada version of game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?Puneeth Rajkumar is married to Ashwini Revanth and has two children.