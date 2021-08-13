Watch! Jasmin Bhasin gets a unexpected kiss from fan after clicking selfie

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin got a surprise kiss from a fan after clicking a selfie. Jasmin took off her mask to smile for the picture. After the selfie was clicked, the fan pasted a kiss on Jasmin's cheek. The actor was taken by surprise. Jasmin appeared on Bigg Boss 14 with her boyfriend Aly Goni. While they had not confirmed their relationship before going inside the house, they grew closer during their stay. After the show ended, they have often been spotted together at lunches and on dinner dates.

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin's new music video with Aly Goni titled 2 Phone released recently. The song has received a positive response and within few hours of its release, it got more than 1 lakh views. The music video shows an adorable love story between Aly and Jasmin's characters. Sung by Neha Kakkar and presented by Anshul Garg, the music of 2 Phone has been composed by Rajat Nagpal and Kaptaan has penned the lyrics. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had earlier shared the poster of 2 Phone on Instagram to announce their collaboration.



