Watch! Kriti Sanon sweat it out in the gym rigorously for Ganpath

Kriti Sanon is sweating it out in the gym to prepare for her upcoming film Ganapath. The film will reunite her with Tiger Shroff after seven years. On Wednesday, Kriti shared a video where she is sweating it out at the gym as a part of her preparation for the Vikas Bahl directorial.Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti wrote, “Prep Prep Prep. But first.. WARM UP!! I’m always a Work In Progress!” The video received some heartwarming comments from her followers. While a comment read, “Kriti on fire,” another fan called the actor “Strong Sanon. Talking about the film, Kriti had earlier said in a statement that she has always wanted to explore the action genre.

“I am thrilled to re-unite with Tiger after about 7 years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I have been wanting to explore the genre of action since a while now and I am super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment. Jackky is a very passionate producer and I am glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character,” Kriti said.Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff, who plays the lead role in Ganapath, has also been sharing videos from his training sessions in London. He shared a video of himself doing a backflip in a park in London. He wrote, "Taking in some fresh air in the beautiful city of London. No days off on a day off. The film is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. Set in a post-pandemic dystopian era, the Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff-starrer is scheduled to release in theatres next year.

