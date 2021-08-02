Watch: Rhea Chakraborty helps a physically challenged man

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was spotted by the paparazzi in the city as she stepped out for a salon session. The actress was seen helping out a man in a wheelchair on the street by giving him some money. The actress looked lovely in a peach top and ripped jeans. Rhea wore a stylish red and pink bag for her outing. In 2020, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea was subjected to a vicious media trail. Sushant's family has accused her of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. She spent nearly a month in jail on a drugs-related charge. Meanwhile on the work front, Rhea is awaiting the release of his thriller, Chehre, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles.

The film was earlier slated for a theatrical release in April. Due to the second wave covid scare, the makers announced that it has been indefinitely delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Their press statement read, “We have received an overwhelming response on our trailer and we are grateful for the love and support. We have decided to bring Chehre to audiences theatrically when the environment is more conducive for the experience. See you in cinemas very soon, until then stay safe and healthy!” their statement read.

