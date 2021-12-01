Watch! Sara Ali Khan defends her bodyguard after fight with paparazzi

Actor Sara Ali Khan defended her bodyguard after news about the actor's personal bodyguard misbehaving with photographers went viral. A few days ago, Sara was caught on camera, scolding the bodyguard for misbehaving with a photographer during the song launch event for her upcoming film, Atrangi Re. In a new video, a photographer can be heard telling the actor, “Sara ji, suniye, woh kal na unka galti nahi tha, aapke bouncer ka (Sara, it wasn’t your bouncer’s fault yesterday).”

The actor replied, “Mujhe pata hai, unka galti ho hi nahi sakta (I know, he would never do something like this). Unn logon ne kisi ko laya tha, jinhone aapko dhakka diya, isliye mujhe bura laga. Inki galti nahi hai, mujhe pata hai, yeh kabhi nahi karenge aisa (The organisers had their own security, and they were the ones who misbehaved, that’s why I felt so bad. He would never do this, I know).” On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in Atrangi Re which is slated for a December 24 release on Disney+ Hotstar. The romantic drama is helmed by slated for a December 24 release on Disney+ Hotstar. She was last seen in the back-to-back clunkers Coolie No 1 and Love Aaj Kal. The Kedarnath actress was last seen in, Coolie No 1 which was a flop at the box-office.

