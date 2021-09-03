Watch! Shehnaaz Gill screams 'Sidharth' as she rushes towards ambulance during funeral

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who starred in several popular television shows, was cremated on Friday afternoon in Mumbai, a day after he suffered a massive heart attack. Sidharth’s mother Rita Shukla and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill were inconsolable at his funeral. Shehnaaz was helped by the cops and her brother who went with her inside the crematorium. Himanshi Khurana has sent strength to her former Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill after her heartbreaking photos from Sidharth Shukla's funeral emerged online. In another another heartbreaking video, Shehnaaz was seen screamimg as she ran towards the ambulance.

According to former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan, who visited Sidharth's house after his death, Shehnaaz had 'gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything'. Meanwhile, actor-model Asim Riaz's photo from Sidharth Shukla's funeral has gone viral on social. A visibly devastated Asim is seen sitting on the stairs of the crematorium despite heavy rains. Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise left the entertainment industry shocked. The actor found immense stardom after winning Bigg Boss 13 and ever since remained in news for his fandom and his closeness to fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The singer-actor, who’s always been open about her fondness towards Sidharth, is in a bad state, her father Santokh Singh Sukh said. Sidharth made his last on-screen appearance on Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

