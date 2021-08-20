Watch! Shilpa Shetty breaks down on her return at Super Dancer 4

Shilpa Shetty made a comeback on Super Dancer 4, weeks after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in pornographic filmmaking. On Thursday, pictures and videos of Shilpa Shetty from Super Dancer 4 set went viral. The dance reality show is the first project the actress has resumed again after a month. Shilpa Shetty had stopped working after her husband's arrest. A video snippet featuring the performance and her reaction to it was shared by Sony Entertainment Television's Instagram handle. Sharing her verdict of the performance, Shilpa said she sees a reflection of the society when she listens to Laxmi Bai's story.

"Main Jhansi ki Rani ke baare mein jab bhi sunti hu, mujhe aise lagta hai ke samaj ka chehra dikta hai. Kyun ki aaj bhi, aurat ko apne haq ke liye, apne pati ke baad, ladai ladni padti hai, apne asistva ke liye, apne bachcho ke liye. (Every time I listen about Jhansi Ki Rani, I feel like I can see the society's face because even today, women have to fight for their rights, after their husbands, fight for their entity, and for their children.) This story, it gives us women the power to fight and she fought with her life. Jhansi ki Rani was really a superwoman," Shilpa said."This was reality, this is our history and it just makes me very proud that we come from a country of such fearless women. Mera seena na chauda ho jata hai ke koi bhi situation ho, hum aurato mein wo power hai, ke hum lad sakte hai, uss aurat ke liye jo apne haq ke liye ladti hai, unn sabhi ko aaj mera sashtang dandvat pranam (My heart fills with pride that no matter what the situation, we women have that power that we can fight. To the women to fight for their rights, I pay my respect)," she added. On the work, front, Shilpa was last seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2. The comedy drama was commercial disaster and opened to negative reviews upon its release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.