Watch Video! Female fan of Siddharth Shukla breaks down after actor's sudden death

Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack at the age of 40. The news of Sidharth's death has left many of his fans shocked and heartbroken. Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He recently won the 13th season of Bigg Boss and had become a household name. Other than that, he was also a part of many shows, including, Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, and Love U Zindagi but became a household name with Balika Vadhu.

Soon after the news of the actor's demise went viral, his female fans were heartbroken. A fan added how his hands were shivering while listening to the news about the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor passing away while another fan mentioned how one more rising star passed away from the industry. A fan also added how he was one of the most loved celebrities and wrote that he can’t even imagine what his family and fans must be going through. Some fans were still hoping that the news would come out to be a lie.

Koi savage se reply hi kr do @sidharth_shukla .. atleast something? — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) September 2, 2021

I m literally crying..

Plz God give strength to his mother..🙏

Life s too cruel n unpredictable..#SidharthShuklapic.twitter.com/xDVIxko4fR — Smita (@Smita24310865) September 2, 2021