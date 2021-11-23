"We are expecting": Priyanka Chopra makes a big announcenent at Jonas Brothers Family Roast

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast is out on Netflix. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the episode centres on Kevin, Joe and Nick as their partners Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra accompany them. What caught the most attention and is sure to give you a laugh riot too is when Priyanka Chopra takes the stage to roast her husband Nick Jonas. The global star takes potshots on Nick’s semi-successful acting career. She continues to say that they both help each other learn something. While she has learned how to use TikTok from Nick, she is teaching him "what a successful acting career looks like."

The roast left Nick hiding his face in his hands as his brothers shared a heartiest laugh with the audience. We all know Priyanka is an ace actress who has appeared in some superhit films in both Bollywood and Hollywood. However, Nick, is known for his short appearance in the Jumanji franchise.The major highlight from Priyanka's roast was when she says that they are the only couple who don’t have a baby yet. She then looks at Nick and hints towards the major reveal, leaving Nick stunned. "We are expecting… to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow," she says as the audience bursts out laughing. She also received a standing ovation from Sophie, Danielle, and the rest of the audience for her outstanding performance. . The roast comes out a day after Priyanka dropped her last name Jonas from her social media profiles. However, she soon commented on one of Nick’s posts, rubbishing divorce rumours.

