We need to protect our women, says Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish has emphasised the need of protecting "young women at all costs".

According to Variety, Billie while accepting her the Video for Good award at the latest edition of MTV VMAs urged people not to abuse their power.

"We need to protect our young women at all costs. We also need to remember that we all have power. And we have to remember not to abuse it," she said.

Billie is best known for her edgy, and streetwear-inspired style songs like 'Bad Guy' and 'Bury a Friend'. She is a seven-time Grammy award-winning artist.

Also, Billie was recently featured in the concert film 'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles', directed by Robert Rodriguez (We Can Be Heroes) and Patrick Osborne.

( With inputs from ANI )

