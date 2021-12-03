What? Nobody is approaching Nia Sharma for work

When it comes to styling and dressing no one could compete with Nia Sharma, not even Bollywood actresses, Nia is amongst the top 10 Aisa's sexiest women, she left many big Bollywood actresses behind in this list, does anyone could imagine that this super girl is not getting projects for work? No, but it is happening.

Nia in her recent interview stated that nothing is coming on her way and nobody is approaching her. "Honestly there's not much work that has come my way. I'm not consciously keeping away, but this year no project has materialized for me. I don't know why nothing is coming my way. Nobody has approached me!", Nia said.

She also admitted that this is affecting her so much and also stated what she does to divert herself.

She said, "I try staying positive and gathering myself up. I've worked hard for such a long time, so even if I sit at my place for some time, doesn't mean I've hit a low of my life."

Nia started her career with TV in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, which was broadcasted on Star Plus has now become one of the top actresses on TV. From web series to music videos Nia had done everything so far.