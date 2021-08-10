When Kiara Advani met Dimple Cheema while prepping for 'Shershaah'

Shershaah based on the life Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra is gearing up for its release on August 12th. While Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of the Kargil war hero, Kiara Advani plays his girlfriend Dimple Cheema who played had an important part in the brave martyr’s life.

The prep for her role involved Kiara reading stories about army wives and families who stay away from their loved one - serving the army, to understand their emotional journey. To get an insight into this unique love story, she met Dimple which was an overwhelming experience for the actress. This helped her to stay real with her character.

Sidharth and Kiara’s chemistry has already pleasantly surprised the audiences.