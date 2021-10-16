When Shahrukh said, "I am not a good father"

Bollywood's King Khan Shah Rukh has been in the news for the past few days due to the drugs case of Aryan Khan. Aryan will now have to spend another five days in jail following Thursday's hearing. After that, everyone's attention is focused on the outcome of this case.



Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan is always talking about his three children. But once Shah Rukh Khan had told about his little boy Abram that he called Abram one day but he did not come to Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, many questions have arisen in Shah Rukh Khan's mind.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan once told the media, 'I was sitting with Abram one day. I asked him to sit next to me. But he left and did not come near me. So I started to think that I was not a good father. I do not love my children?

Shah Rukh further said, 'Do I give more time to my work? I can't give the kids time. One day he will stand with a girl and leave me. ' In another interview, Shah Rukh Khan shared a story about his children. In an interview to DNA, Shah Rukh had said that he is not a protective father at all. I look like a protective dad but that’s not the case. I can't decide their lives. Shah Rukh's children are always in the news.