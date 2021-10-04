Who is Munmun Dhamecha ? Here's everything you need to know about Aryan's friend arrested by NCB in drugs case

In a shocking development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, along with Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Seth Merchantt. Aryan Khan is the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan. Arbaaz Seth Merchantt is Aryan's close friend. Munmun Dhamecha reportedly comes from a business family. Munmun Dhamecha is a fashion model hailing from a business family. Aged 39, Munmun was arrested by the NCB yesterday. Munmun Dhamecha is a resident of Tehsil, in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. At present, no one from her family lives in their house in Madhya Pradesh. Munmun's mother had passed away last year, while she had lost her father, Amit Kumar Dhamecha, earlier. She also has a brother, Prince Dhamecha, who works in Delhi. She completed her schooling at Sagar. Not many people in Sagar know about Munmun. Later, she lived in Bhopal for some time before moving to Delhi with her brother six years ago.

Munmun is an avid Instagram user with nearly 10.2k followers. Her last post was a photo of herself from September 22. Though she isn't followed by any celebrities on Instagram, she can be seen following Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and several others on the photo-sharing platform. Eight people, who were at the Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship, were detained and questioned by the NCB. They had detained Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchantt, along with Aryan Khan of the eight people, Aryan, Arbaan and Munmun have been arrested. A special holiday court had earlier remanded Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant in the NCB’s custody till Monday. The anti-drugs agency had kept a close watch on the cruise ship event for 15-20 days after receiving information that a drug party will be organised. After confirmation, the NCB conducted the raid on Saturday, officials earlier said. They had said the NCB may question officials of Delhi-based event management company Namas’cray, registered as Caneplus Trading Private Limited, and officials of the cruise company, Cordelia Cruises. The (Delhi-based) firm was tasked with the management of the event onboard Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship, which was supposed to take place from October 2 to October 4. All known organisers of the event are now under the scanner of the NCB, an official of the anti-drug agency earlier said.