With 'KBC13' prize money, Farah raises Rs 16 cr lifeline for child with SMA

Mumbai, Oct 16 Ace choreographer and director Farah Khan has fulfilled her wish to help a 16-month-old baby, Ayansh Madan, in his battle against a rare genetic disorder called the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). It has made Ayansh's throat and lung muscles so weak that he cannot talk, cough or swallow anything.

The only cure for him was the drug Zolgensma, which is the world's most expensive medicine. Farah, who was the special guest on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' for its 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' celebrity episode, has contributed towards Ayansh's treatment.

Farah, who had appeared in the episode with Deepika Padukone on September 10, had won Rs 25 lakh. She put up a post on her social media handle the very next day in which she said: "After an overwhelming response to the 'KBC' episode, everyone wanted to donate. ... no amount is small."

Towards the end of September, Farah posted: "Almost there! Thank uuuu #kaunbanegacrorepati for the boost in donations ... thank you all generous souls who donated. Let's continue." At the time, Rs 11.82 crore had been collected for Ayansh's treatment. Now, it turns out that the Rs 16-crore mark has been met and baby Ayansh can finally be treated.

Farah Khan posted: "I am so happy that the required amount, Rs 16 crore, has been collected for Ayansh Madan's treatment. I would truly like to thank 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for giving me a platform to talk about this and reach out to people far and wide."

