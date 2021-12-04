Work on Tamil thriller featuring four lead actresses begins

Chennai, Dec 4 Filming for a Tamil thriller film, featuring four actresses in the lead, began with a traditional 'pooja' here on Saturday.

Featuring actresses Sai Dhansika, Srushti Dange, Manisha Jasnani and Chandralekha in the lead, the film, tentatively titled 'Production No 1', will be directed by Giridharan.

Produced by S.S. Prabhu and Shankar Pictures, the film will also feature actor John Vijay, who received praise for his performance in 'Sarpatta Paramabarai', in a pivotal character.

Music for the film is by Karthik Raja with cinematography by Ashok Kumar. Art direction is by S.J. Ram and R. Ramar is the editor.

The shooting for the film will begin shortly.

