Yami Gautam gets emotional as she finishes shooting for 'Lost'

After completing the shoot of 'Lost', actor Yami Gautam penned a lengthy post on social media to thank the makers for giving her an opportunity to work on the special film.

"As I wrap up 'Lost' today, I reminisce the lovely moments I experienced while working on this special film with a big smile in my heart. A big thank you to the entire cast and crew of 'Lost', who as days went by, became part of this journey. My heartfelt gratitude to Tony da who is not only one of the most incredible directors I've worked with but also an amazing human being. A film like 'Lost' can only be directed by someone who has the purest intentions," she wrote.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, 'Lost' is being touted as "a hard-hitting investigative drama centered around media integrity". In the film, Yami will be seen sharing screen space with Pankaj Kapur.

Speaking more about the shoot, Yami shared that it's quite challenging.

"We faced many challenges with the weather, the chaos of shooting at live locations, the battles of shooting at congested places in covid times... but we stuck together as a team and it was all worth it in the end. My gratitude to dada's lovely wife, Indrani ma'am for all the warmth and unmatched hospitality and for feeding me the most amazing home-cooked Bengali food every day so that I didn't miss home. I'd also like to thank Avik da, a genius at cinematography, and his team along with the absolutely brilliant direction and production teams," she added.

Shooting for 'Lost' has been an unforgettable experience for Yami.

"I'm truly thankful to each and everyone who helped and contributed in different ways, going above and beyond their tasks and duties and making it one of my most treasured experiences. It has been a life-enriching experience shooting for 'Lost', all thanks to the supportive cast and crew who went beyond their tasks and duties to make everything seamless for all those involved. A big hug and many thank yous to my own team, Manisha, Vidhi, Humeira, Sanya, Shivraj, and Ram. You're the team I can always lean on," she concluded, adding a few pictures from her last day of the shoot.

Yami was shooting for 'Lost' in Kolkata, West Bengal.

( With inputs from ANI )

