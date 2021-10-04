Yami Gautam goes bold, reveals truth about her non-curable skin condition

Actor Yami Gautam has decided to come to terms with her body and revealed on social media that she has been suffering from a non-curable skin condition.

This decision definitely comes as a bold step, given the constant pressure on female actors to look beautiful and perfect.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the actor shared a string of pictures from a photoshoot and talked about her "flaw" and "insecurities".

"Hello my insta family, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, 'Hey Yami, why don't you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself)," she began the caption.

Further, Yami explained her skin condition and when she developed it.

"For those who haven't heard about this, it's a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren't as bad as your mind and your neighbour aunty makes it out to be) I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it," she continued.

Then, the actor talked about her courageous leap which made her post these pictures without any "airbrushing".

"I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my 'flaws' wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that 'under-eye' or 'shaping up' that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful," she signed off.

Fans, friends and fellow members of the film fraternity chimed in their support for Yami in the comments section.

"So beautiful always," writer and debut director Tahira Kashyap wrote.

"Stunning! As always," actor Kajal Aggarwal commented.

"So so beautiful," Yami's 'Bhoot Police' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has multiple films in the pipeline including 'A Thursday', 'Lost' and 'Dasvi'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor