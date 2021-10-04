Yami Gautam reveals suffering from incurable skin condition 'Keratosis Pilaris'

Actor Yami Gautam on Monday revealed she has been dealing with keratosis pilaris, a type of incurable skin condition, for "many years". The "Kaabil" actor decided to open up about the condition to let go of her "fears and insecurities", she wrote in a note on Instagram.Sharing pictures from her latest photoshoot, Gautam wrote that the condition causes dry and rough patches with tiny bumps on the skin.The 32-year-old actor said when the photos were about to go for post-production work to "conceal" her skin condition, she chose to do away with the procedure. Sharing pictures from her latest photo shoot, the actress revealed that she refused to conceal her skin condition.

Yami shared, “I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be... (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself).”Further speaking about her condition, Yami Gautam shared, “For those who haven't heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be) I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it. I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful.”On the work front, Yami Gautam recently wrapped the shoot of ‘Lost’. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, this investigative drama stars Yami in the role of a crime reporter. Apart from this, Yami Gautam has ‘Dasvi’ with Abhishek Bachchan. She plays the role of an IPS officer in this social drama. She will also be seen in ‘A Thursday’ essaying the role of a playschool teacher alongside Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia.



