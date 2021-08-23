Yash's KGF Chapter 2 to release in theatres on April 14, 2022

Makers of the much-awaited period action drama 'KGF: Chapter 2', featuring South star Yash and actress Srinidhi Shetty has announced the release date of the film. Announcing the arrival of the film, superstar Yash wrote, “The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theaters on april 14th 2022. #KGF2onApr14 @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7.”

The film’s director Prashanth Neel returns to helm the second part. He has also written the script. KGF 2 will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. 'KGF Chapter 2' also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Due to the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the film's release was delayed. The first part of the film, KGF: Chapter 1, released in 2018 and received overwhelming reviews. Meanwhile, ahead of the release of the film Zee Entertainment on Friday said that its south cluster channels have acquired worldwide satellite rights of the film. Four channels - Zee Tamil, Zee Telugu, Zee Keralam and Zee Kannada, have bagged the worldwide satellite rights of the film.

