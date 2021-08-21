Yassir Lester enlisted as head writer for Disney Plus's 'Armor Wars' series

Following the massive success of 'WandaVision', 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and 'Loki', Disney Plus's new limited series 'Armor Wars' has tapped Yassir Lester to serve as head writer.

According to Variety, Don Cheadle will star in the series, reprising the role of James 'Rhodey' Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine. The series will be based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name. In the series, Rhodes must face what happens when Tony Stark's tech falls into the wrong hands.

The series will keep Cheadle and Lester in business with each other, as they both currently star in the Showtime series 'Black Monday'. Lester is also a writer and co-executive producer on the series.

Lester's other series writing credits include 'Kenan', 'Girls', and 'The Carmichael Show'. As an actor, he has recently had roles on shows like 'Duncanville', 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', and 'Making History'.

'Armor Wars' is the latest Marvel-Disney Plus series to begin taking shape. Variety exclusively reported in April that the 'Ironheart' series starring Dominique Thorne had tapped Chinaka Hodge as its head writer.

Other MCU shows currently in the works at the streamer include 'She-Hulk', 'Moon Knight', 'Ms. Marvel', and 'Secret Invasion'. Three live-action MCU shows have debuted to date: 'WandaVision', 'The Falcon and the Winter Solider', and most recently 'Loki'.

'Hawkeye' starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld is slated to debut on the streamer in November. The animated Marvel series 'What If...?' recently debuted on August 11.

'WandaVision' and 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' have collectively pulled in 28 Emmy nominations, with 'WandaVision' getting nods for best-limited series, best actress in a limited series (Olsen), and best actor in a limited series (Bettany).

As per Variety, Katheryn Hahn also scored a nomination for best-supporting actress in a limited series for 'WandaVision', while Cheadle was nominated for best guest actor in a drama series for his brief cameo in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

