Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza gets engaged

TV actress Shireen Mirza recently shared the news of her engagement with beau Hasan Sartaj. The lovely couple got engaged on her birthday, 2nd August. She had been dating Hasan for some time and they often shared pictures with one another on social media. The ceremony was held in her hometown Jaipur and they also plan to get married there by end of the year. Bride-to-be Shireen was dressed in a blue lehenga and pink dupatta, while groom-to-be Hasan wore a suit. Hasan got down on his knees to propose to his lady love.

The couple got proposed to by Hasan on February 14, Valentine’s Day this year. The couple got engaged in the traditional way in presence of family and friends. Shireen met Hasan, a Delhi-based IT professional during the lockdown and love bloomed. They met at Mumbai airport and conversation started when Shireen was looking for a charger. Hasan flew down to Jaipur in February to pop the question. It was a surprise proposal for Shireen. In April, the couple was out for wedding shopping in Delhi as Shireen shared, “I bought a multi-coloured lehenga, with accessories. I picked up a few gowns which I can wear for small functions. I kept looking for some Rajasthani touch in all the traditional wear. Being a Rajasthani, how can I not look for something which is part of my upbringing and lifestyle?”