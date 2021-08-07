Yo Yo Honey Singh reacts on infidelity accusations levelled by wife Shalini Talwar

Yo Yo Honey Singh has broken his silence on the domestic abuse and infidelity allegations levelled against him by his wife Shalini Talwar. In a statement that he shared on social media late Friday, the Punjabi rapper mentioned that he is responding to the allegations now because his family - his parents and sister - has also been targetted. Taking to Instagram, the singer-rapper in the statement wrote, "I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious." "I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family - my old parents and younger sister - who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature," he said.

Singh said in the statement that he has been associated with the industry for over 15 years and has worked with artists and musicians across the country. "Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings," he said. "I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon," wrote the popular recording artist. Continuing further he said, "The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon'ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon'ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win." "As always, I'm grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire me to work hard and make good music. Thank you! Yo Yo Honey Singh," said the singer.

For the unversed, Yo Yo Honey Singh hit headlines when his wife Shalini Talwar filed a domestic violence act against the musician, leveling several serious allegations against him. Shalini has alleged that she has been subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, and mental abuse at the hands of her husband. In her 120-page application, Shalini has revealed details about Honey Singh’s abusive behaviour from their honeymoon in Mauritius. She has stated that after Honey Singh’s fan following increased, his attitude changed towards her and that he became 'rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous and disrespectful' .In her application, Shalini has revealed that in 2011, when a picture from their wedding went viral, Honey Singh panicked and then mercilessly beat her, accusing her of releasing their wedding pictures because he wanted to keep his marital status a secret so that it wouldn’t hamper his stardom. Talwar has reportedly stated that her husband would engage in physical relationships with multiple women. And then she even found out about his affair with a Punjabi actress. Shalini stated that Honey Singh had then promised to break up his relationship with the actress and stay loyal to her.

