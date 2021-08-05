Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife demands Rs 10 crore compensation in domestic violence case

Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini has sought Rs 10 crore compensation from the singer under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Shalini Talwar had recently filed a case of physical and mental abuse against the singer. According to a report in a ZeeNews India, Shalini's lawyer revealed that the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh has issued notice to Singh directing him not to alienate or create any third party rights in the property that is jointly owned by them in Noida or dispose of his wife's jewellery.



Talwar, in her application, has alleged that she has been subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, and mental abuse at the hands of her husband. She has alleged that Honey Singh used to get payment in cash but she was not made privy to it. Talwar also said that Honey Singh would earn Rs 4 crore a month from songs, performances and royalties and it is around that time he got addicted to alcohol, drugs, and anabolic drugs. He got arrogant and abusive and would have sex with multiple women. When Talwar found out about his affair with a Punjabi actress, he promised to break up with her with a promise to stay loyal to her. Honey Singh is yet to release a statement about the allegations leveled against him. As per a report on India Today, "the court has also passed interim orders in favour of Shalini Talwar, restraining Honey Singh from disposing off his jointly owned property etc."Yo Yo Honey Singh married Shalini on January 23, 2011, after secretly dating for almost two decades. Talwar has also alleged that Honey Singh never disclosed to the world that he was a married man.