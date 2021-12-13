"You have to keep unlearning and reinventing yourself" Sara Ali Khan spoke on her failures in Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan who made her Bollywood debut through the movie Kedarnath is doing so well in the industry the actress has gained an immense fan following in such a short period, her interviews with news portals are the talks of the town now.



Sara in her recent interview spoke about her failures in Bollywood the actress said, "Before Kedarnath, I had no expectations [from myself]. After Kedarnath and Simmba, people started having expectations and took me on a pedestal, almost overnight. And then, after Love Aaj Kal, I was taken off that pedestal, again overnight. I learned two things from here: the first one was that success and failure would keep coming but on the inside, you have to be motivated, driven, and keep learning. More often than that, you have to keep unlearning and re-inventing yourself."



She further added She added, "Another thing that I learned was how much I want my mom, my media, and my audiences to love me. I got it after Kedarnath and Simmba without even knowing I wanted it. So, I wasn't starving [for it]. But after Love Aaj Kal, I was starving. And I was very privileged to be given this opportunity by Aanand Ji because I'm not hungry anymore. I want validation. I want mom to be like, 'I loved you.' I want my audience to love me. But as an actor, as a creative person, I am already so thankful and satiated just having played this character".



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be soon seen in the film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.



