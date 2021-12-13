"You left us too soon": Salman Khan remembers Sidharth Shukla

Salman Khan paid a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar. Talking about the Bigg Boss 13 winner, Salman also dedicated the episode to him.Salman recalled the late actor, saying: "Today is the birthday of a 'Bigg Boss' winner who is no longer among us. So, today's episode is dedicated to you.

The irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla. You left us too soon buddy. Missing you and wishing you on this special day."Sidharth Shukla died after a cardiac arrest in September this year. After winning the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Sidharth made appearances on the show in the following seasons. In Bigg Boss 14, he participated as a ‘senior’ and he was also a guest on Bigg Boss OTT. Sidharth died at the age of 40 on September 2.His chemistry with Shehnaaz garnered a lot of attention in 'Bigg Boss 13'.

