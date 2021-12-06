You will be shocked to hear Malaika and Arjun's villa cost in the Maldives holidays

Ever since Malaika and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship public the couple is setting major relationship goals, the duo leaves everyone behind when it comes to romance and couple goals, recently the rumors were doing rounds that the duo got separated but Malaika and Arjun proved all the rumors wrong with their Maldives vacation.



Yes, the duo is enjoying their holiday in the Maldives and every day giving a glimpse of their vacation through their social media handle, but what is interesting is that the villa they are staying at. Arjun himself revealed that they are staying at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands which is nothing but a whole luxurious villa.

As per the resort's website, it offers a variety of beach houses and villas and the cost of Arjun-Malaika's Maldives holiday home will simply blow your mind. According to the website, a one-bedroom beach pool villa, which includes a private pool, a personal garden, and an outdoor tub, costs Rs 1.90 lakh per night. While beach houses are priced at Rs. 18.96 lakhs per night for the accommodation of 9 guests and Rs. 28.19 lakh per night for 27 guests. Whereas, the most expensive villa is priced at Rs 3.59 lakh per night.



Well, it is not clear that in which villa Arjun and Malaika are staying in, but their vacation pictures will surely give you goosebumps.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika is totally busy with her judging in reality shows and has no further plans for movies, on the other hand, Arjun has several lineups for his upcoming movies like Ek Villain 2 and Kuttey.