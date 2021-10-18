You will be shocked to know how much Salman Khan pays rent for his new duplex flat in Bandra

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been living in Galaxy Apartment in Bandra for the last several years. This does not mean that Salman does not have a property in Mumbai. He has properties in many places in Mumbai. Now Salman has rented a duplex flat. Why should Salman, who is so rich would need to rent a house? You might wonder. Is Salman shifting from Galaxy? No he is not shifting from the Galaxy apartment. He has rented this duplex flat not for living but for some work related thing.

According to a real estate portal, Salman Khan Ventures Pvt Ltd has rented the duplex flat on the 17th and 18th floor at Maqba Heights in Bandra. The lease agreement has also come to the fore. This is the flat of Congress leaders Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui. Salman Khan Siddiqui has close ties in the family. Often the Khan family and the Siddiqui family are seen attending each other's parties.

Now the rent of this flat is in lakhs. Yes, Salman will pay Rs 8 lakh 25 thousand per month for this flat. According to the real estate portal, the property, which has a carpet area of 2,265 square feet, has been leased by Salman Khan for 11 months. Salman himself will not be staying in this place. The duplex will be used for writers working for Salman Khan's company.

Speaking of Salman's work front, he is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15. His movie 'Antim - The Final Truth' is coming soon. The film, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, will be released on November 26. The film will star Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma in the lead roles. Salman Khan is in the role of a policeman and Ayush is in the role of a goon. Besides, Salman is currently busy shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2. He will also be making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan'.