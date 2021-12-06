"You've got to stay humble. It is your work that counts," Abhishek Bachchan reveals Big B's struggle in Bollywood

Well, we all know about superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and his journey in the film industry, the actor who lead the industry in his era, even now also Big B is setting heights in the industry with his characters. But does anyone know the struggle behind these roles, characters, and Bollywood life, Big B himself never told anyone about his struggling life, but now his son Abhishek Bachchan revealed how Amitabh Bachchan has become the superstar?



Abhishek recently appeared in Ranveer Singh's talk show where is also revealed about he faced rejections and replacements in his Bollywood career now, further he stated his father's struggles "That lineage was given to me by a man who left a well-paying job in Kolkata, came to Mumbai, slept on the bench of Marine Drive for nights, entered a film contest, lost, went to All India Radio, got voice rejected, struggled and made his way. He's paid his dues and he continues to at the age of almost 80. Works 16-18 hours a day. It is not easy, man. You've got to stay humble. It is your work that counts," Abhishek said.



He also told how his father inspires him with the story"Since my father's fatal accident in 1982 on the sets of Coolie, every Sunday there's a crowd of people that come to meet him outside the house. He religiously does everything in his power to be there at 6 in the evening on Sunday to go meet the crowd. There had been times, after I became an actor that, he took me and I call it my Simba moment (referring to The Lion King film). I go there and very reluctantly wave because obviously nobody's there going to wave at me when Mr. Bachchan is standing behind you. They are there for him. One day, we came back in and I said 'How does it feel?' The next day, at dinner, he replied - 'The only thought that's going through my head is - Do you think they'll come next Sunday?', and that hit me. I was like wow, man. This teaches you that even in this position you cannot be complacent. You cannot take it for granted. He's the Amitabh Bachchan. There is not a bigger star and better actor than him in the world. His attitude is like I got to work hard because these guys have to come back. Inspiration at home."



