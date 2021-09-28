YRF teases Ranbir’s look, reveals the ‘Mark of Shamshera’ on the superstar’s birthday!

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, which has been directed by Karan Malhotra, is set to release worldwide on March 18, 2022. The adrenaline pumping entertainer will present Ranbir in a never seen before avatar and on the star’s birthday today Yash Raj Films teased his look from the project to celebrate his birthday and tell his fans that a visual spectacle is on the way. Ranbir sports a mark on his forehead that will surely build intrigue about his look and plot of the film. The makers have built the curiosity behind the mark by calling it ‘The Mark of Shamshera’! The highly engaging teaser has taken the internet by storm!

Ranbir has been paired opposite the gorgeous Vaani Kapoor in this action spectacle. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera will also have Sanjay Dutt playing the merciless nemesis to Ranbir.