Zareen Khan is dating this former Big Boss contestant, couple caught holidaying in Goa

Actor Zareen Khan has been sharing pictures from her Goa getaway on social media. She is on vacation at the beach destination with her boyfriend, Bigg Boss 12's Shivashish Mishra.Zareen and Shivashish are staying at Taj Fort Aguada Resort and Spa. They have been sharing pictures of their meals, parties they have attended and more. On Thursday, Shivashish also gave a tour of their hotel room, which is bathed in bright blue paint, white bed linen, and some decorative items. It has a large bathroom and Shivashish made sure to crack some jokes while speaking about the toilet. Recently, Shivashish celebrated his birthday and shared videos and pictures on his social media from his celebrations. In one of the videos, we see actress Zareen in it. Shivashish was seen calling Zareen 'sweety'.



She donned a multicolored t-shirt paired with blue denim and looked super cute. Speaking about how the pandemic affected her, Zareen told Hindustan Times in an interview that it was more challenging for her as her mother had fallen ill. “If anything goes wrong with my mom, I can’t function. I’m a very strong willed, headstrong person and all that, but when it comes to her, she’s my strength as well as my weakness. I couldn’t concentrate on anything else and was disconnected from my work. I didn’t pay attention to any of it, anything that was happening workwise at that time,” she said. Zareen made her Bollywood debut with Veer, opposite Salman. On the work front, Zareen was last seen in a film titled 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' which was released on OTT.