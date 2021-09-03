Zoe Kravitz 'having fun' in romance with Channing Tatum

Los Angeles, Sep 3 Actress Zoe Kravitz was recently reported to have struck up a romance with the "Magic Mike" star Channing Tatum, and it has now been claimed the pair are enjoying their "easy and natural" relationship.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "(Zoe and Channing are)having so much fun together. They like each other and things are easy and natural between them. They're cute together. They've enjoyed being out and about together."

The two first sparked romance rumours in August when they were spotted on a bike ride around New York City, before later being photographed leaving a supermarket together.

A second insider said at the time: "Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more. The duo was recently spotted at a restaurant in New York City being very affectionate."

Kravitz finalised her divorce from actor Karl Glusman after a judge signed off on the paperwork on August 23, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The "Big Little Lies" actress and Glusman began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2018 before they tied the knot in June 2019 at her father Lenny Kravitz's home in Paris, France.

Just a few months before, the "Batman" star filed to divorce Karl, the couple had celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary via Instagram.

For Channing, the romance marks his first public relationship since he split from singer Jessie J, whom he began dating in 2018 before the pair eventually split late last year.

He was also previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he has eight-year-old daughter Everly.

