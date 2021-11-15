Anirudh Thapa to lead Chennaiyin FC in upcoming season of ISL

Indian mid-fielder Anirudh Thapa will lead Chennaiyin FC in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The eighth edition of the ISL is all set to kick start from November 19, with the first clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters at the Fatroda stadium.

Speaking on his appointment as the new captain, Anirudh Thapa said, "I think not much has changed for me after being appointed the captain. I have been here for six years now and so it's not hard to understand what the club wants. They want to win. And so do I. But as captain, there is an added responsibility."

"To grow up a little bit faster. I will still be a boy who loves football but I will also ensure that the team stays together on and off the field. And I will always protect my team and my players," he added.

Anirudh has been a part of the Chennaiyin FC since 2016 and has taken them two ISL titles.

Chennaiyin FC will take on Hyderabad FC in their opening encounter on November 23 at the GMC Athletic Stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

