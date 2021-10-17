Ben Chilwell hails Mendy for bailing Chelsea out against Brentford

Goalscorer Ben Chilwell added his voice to the many praising Edouard Mendy after the part the Chelsea keeper played at Brentford, maintaining the lead given to the side by the left wing-back at the end of the first half on Saturday in the Premier League match.

Chilwell's goal was his third in three games for Chelsea and England combined, and the third in his last three Premier League appearances stretching back to last season, but it was action at the end of the second half, when Mendy stood between Brentford and an equaliser that seemed likely, that was just as much the talk of west London after the final whistle.

"I'm happy to score a goal but I think we have got to thank Edou," insisted Chilwell following the 1-0 win as per chelseafc.com.

"I don't know how many saves he made but there were a lot of very important saves and he does it every week for us. He bails us out, whether it's once or twice, or in this game on several occasions. He's a world-class goalkeeper and is the one we've got to thank."

"It just gives you confidence when you know you've got someone like that behind you that comes to collect the ball from crosses, is a brilliant shot-stopper and good with his feet. We see it every day in training but now he's getting the credit he deserves and in these sorts of games where he makes big saves, he gets us the three points in the end," he added.

Mendy made six massive save in the match as Chelsea stood firm to secure the three points that send them a point clear of Liverpool. Brentford stay seventh with 12 points.

( With inputs from ANI )

