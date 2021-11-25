Champions League: Dortmund's exit starts speculation over Haaland future

Berlin, Nov 25 Borussia Dortmund suffers from a quality problem of the squad. The early exit from the Champions League group stage due to a 3-1 defeat against Sporting Lisbon is not only endangering the season goals but turns the attempt to keep star-striker Erling Haaland into a mission impossible.

"Only second class," Germany's leading sports magazine Kicker assumed while the 2012 German Champions finds himself trapped in a crisis. "We always talk about the same mistakes. We don't seem to learn as we suffer from too many ups and downs," team captain Marco Reus stressed.

Aside from sporting concerns, the side has to deal with growing losses with revenues decreased by 116 million euros due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua.

Elimination from the Champions League comes along with the loss of another 10 million.

Dortmund's problems don't end when it comes to a reported mentality problem but much more indicate large-quality gaps within the squad.

Having to replace Haaland, Raphael Guerreiro and Mats Hummels turned into an unbearable challenge. Upcoming league issues against the VfL Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich leave no time for the wavering side for deeper changes.

The Norwegian goal machine is sidelined due to an injury for an indefinite period. The absence of the 21-year-old is making the Black and Yellow's goal problem apparent, not to speak of the ongoing series of fatal mistakes in the defense.

Having to compete in the Euro League from now on isn't only harming the club's international reputation but seems to cause the mood to darken.

Head coach Marco Rose called the Champions League exit a significant setback, as the squad is big enough to replace injured team leaders. Rose talked about an efficiency problem and a lack of robustness.

Currently, the side seems to need a miracle to gain ground in the national league to use its last chance to win a valuable title aside from gloomy prospects to possibly win the Euro League.

Haaland's agent Mino Raiola has never hidden his client's ambitions to join a competitive club in Europe.

Talking to Spanish TV stations, Raiola said Haaland is currently feeling pretty well trying to recover in "his house in Spain." The Norwegian is fond of Spain, he added. But it's not time to speak about transfers, he said.

Rumors speak of the growing interest of Real Madrid to sign Haaland next summer when the attacker can count on an exit clause worth 75 million euros.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke indicated at the recent general assembly, the club is facing difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic.

Watzke said it's not the right point to talk about challenging Bayern in respect of this season's national title despite his side being only one point behind the Bavar in the Bundesliga.

After crossing swords with Wolfsburg this Saturday, Borussia will welcome the Bavar on December 4, while Hummels' possible return remains Haaland's participation a thing of the uncertain.

In case of further setbacks, reports speak of coach Rose also in trouble to keep his job.

