Conceding three goals in first half made it hard for us: Jamshedpur FC's Greg Stewart

Jamshedpur FC forward Greg Stewart expressed disappointment for his team conceding three goals in the first half in the 2-4 loss against defending Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on Thursday.

Goals from Gabriel Cassio, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo and Ygor Catatau helped the Islanders secure a well-deserved win, while Komal Thatal and Eli Sabia were on the scoresheet for the Red Miners.

"It's difficult when you give one of the best teams in the league three goals at the start. So we made it very hard for ourselves, but I can only take the positives from our performance in the second half. I think we showed character," said Greg Stewart, during the post-match interview.

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham lauded his forwards for the powerful performance up front, with three of them finding the back of the net against Jamshedpur FC. The manager explained how difficult it has been for him to leave any one of them from the side.

"Yeah, very difficult (to leave one of the forwards), but again, what an impact, that's what you want from the players that come on, to finish the game. You want them to come and have an impact and (Ygor) Catatau has done that several times now," said Buckingham, after Mumbai City FC's win.

"Igor showed what kind of finisher and a poacher he can be with the excellent third goal. And to bring someone of Catatau's quality is an important time of the game for us. Whether it's Catatau or Vikram whoever we bring on, the impact of the substitutes have been key in the last couple of games," he added.

Jamshedpur FC will take on Odisha FC in their next match on Tuesday while Mumbai City FC face Chennaiyin FC a day later.

( With inputs from ANI )

