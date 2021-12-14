COVID-19: Man United's league game at Brentford postponed

Manchester United has confirmed that the team's Premier League fixture at Brentford FC has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course.

Manchester United and Brentford FC were slated to lock horns on Tuesday night at the Old Trafford club.

Manchester United said following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first-team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance.

"A decision was taken to close first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to help minimise risk of further infection, and individuals who tested positive are isolating in line with Premier League protocols," the club said in a statement.

"Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club requested the match to be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors," it added.

Manchester United is currently fifth in the points table while Brentford FC occupy the tenth spot in the tally.

