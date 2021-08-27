Cristiano Ronaldo 'leaves Italy on jet' after silent exit from Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly left Turin on a jet to complete a transfer away from Juventus. The five time, Ballon d'Or winner, spent an hour and a half at Juve's Continassa training ground on Friday morning to empty his locker and bid farewell to the squad before they took to the pitch for a training session. Later on Friday, Allegri confirmed Ronaldo told him he has "no intention" to stay at the club and will not be called up for Saturday's game against Empoli."Yesterday, speaking with Cristiano, he told me that he has no intention to stay at Juventus and for this reason, he will not be called up tomorrow [against Empoli] and he didn't train this morning," Allegri said. "I'm absolutely not disappointed, because Cristiano took his own decision. He was here for three years, he gave his contribution, he put himself at Juventus' disposal, and now he's leaving and life goes on. "Cristiano did a lot for this club, he's a great champion, I wish him all the luck in the world wherever he will play. He gave a great contribution, for the season that I trained him he led by example for the lads, so he is only to be thanked for what he did for Juventus."

Ronaldo is being linked with a move to Manchester City as the Premier League club has begun talks with Juventus regarding acquiring the Portuguese star. "I don't want to speculate too much. Cristiano is a legend of this club, he is the greatest player of all time. I was fortunate enough to play with him, I coached him when I got my job. He almost retired me when I got injured in that Wolverhampton game, he kept switching sides. He's such a tremendous human being so let's see what happens with him; everyone who's played with him will have a soft spot for him," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. "I have to say he's probably the greatest player of all time, arguably him and Messi. It is what it is. I didn't think Cristiano would leave Juventus and it's been speculation the last few days. We've always had good communication. I know Bruno has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus he knows we're here," he added. Premier League club Manchester City has entered talks with Serie A team Juventus to sign maverick Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester City has opened negotiations with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes. However, nothing has been agreed thus far, but the talks are advancing. Ronaldo, who had earlier represented Manchester United, had once famously remarked that he would never lineup for United's main rivals.