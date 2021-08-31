Cristiano Ronaldo 'overwhelmed' since announcement of his Manchester United return

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated he is overwhelmed by all the messages since Manchester United announced his return to England from Juventus.

On Tuesday, the Premier League club confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

After re-signing for the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo told manutd.com: "Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday. I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead."

Manchester United head coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person. I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo's return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started."

Manchester United will pay a fee of EUR15m (£13/$18m) over the course of five years to seal the Portugal star's return to the Premier League, Juventus confirmed. They will have to pay up to EUR8m (£7m/$9m) in bonuses "upon achievement of specific performance objectives". The deal will appear as a EUR14m (£12m/$17m) loss for the Turin side in the 2020-21 financial year.

Ronaldo is now expected to make his return to the pitch for United on September 11 against Newcastle after the international break, where Portugal will face Ireland, Qatar and Azerbaijan.

( With inputs from ANI )

