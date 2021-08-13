Dennerby to be head coach of Indian women's football team

New Delhi, Aug 13 Sweden's Thomas Dennerby will take charge as head coach of the Indian senior women's football team with immediate effect to prepare it for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, the All India Football Federation said on Friday.

India will host of the Continental Championship from January 20-February 6, 2022.

Dennerby, who was earlier in charge of the Indian U-17 Women's World Cup squad, has an experience of over 30 years in coaching several national squads with much success. The UEFA Pro Diploma Holder had guided Sweden's women's national team to a third-place finish in the FIFA World Cup in 2011, and a quarterfinal spot in the 2012 London Olympics.

He also served as the head coach of the Nigerian women's national team wherein he coached the Super Falcons to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. He also helped the Nigerian women to win the AWCON Award 2018, and was awarded the 2018 Coach of the Year in Nigeria.

"I am grateful to the All India Football Federation for finding me suitable for the job. It's an honour to be taking over as the Head Coach of the Indian Senior Women's National team," Dennerby stated.

"I have been in India and am aware of the huge potential. It is a big challenge to get the girls ready for the AFC Women's Asian Cup. Life is all about challenges, and I relish it," he added.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said, "With his vast experience, Thomas will bring in immense value addition to the women's team. He is acquainted with India and we look forward together for him to improve our team technically, and competitively."

Dennerby will move to take charge of the Indian U-17 World Cup squad once the AFC Asian Cup ends in February 2022. Till then, the U-17 girls will be training under the assistant coach Alex Ambrose, who will be working in coordination with Dennerby.

The AIFF in consultation with Dennerby and relevant stakeholders has also laid down a composite calendar for the development of women's football, which also targets a number of international exposure tours for the women's team leading up to the AFC Asian Cup India 2022 which kicks off on January 20, 2022 all of which are subject to materialisation in view of the current pandemic situation which prevails all over the world, restricting travel worldwide.

