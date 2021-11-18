DSYS conducts tri-series friendlies to promote football

Sports and Youth Services Department, Odisha in association with the Football Association of Odisha (FAO) has conducted tri-series friendlies to promote and strengthen football.

The match was between Odisha Senior Men's Team, Sikkim Team and the U-19 National team (Indian Arrows) here at the Kalinga Stadium, as part of the preparatory camp ahead of the Santosh Trophy.

This series allowed coaches to experiment with team selection and tactics before the Santosh Trophy and give exposure and game practice to the young players of the home and visiting state.

Indian Arrows bring with them a strong set of skills and experience that will benefit the players of both the State and test them against some tough opponents.

Secretary Sports, Odisha, R Vineel Krishna, interacted with the teams and their coaches prior to the match today and assured them of full support and encouraged them for their respective campaigns ahead.

It is probably the first in the country where a state is conducting exhibition matches for the preparation of its team for the Santosh Trophy, a gesture lauded by FAO Secretary, Ashirbad Behera.

( With inputs from ANI )

